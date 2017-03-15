On the day he launched his new book about the fierce, sometimes violent, opposition to Donald Trump, radio talk-show host Michael Savage was assaulted by a stranger at a San Francisco Bay Area restaurant.

Savage, with his dog, Teddy, was finishing up dinner Tuesday night at Servino Restaurant in Tiburon, California, north of San Francisco, when the unnamed assailant charged up to Savage and began yelling, reported local media blogger Rich Lieberman.

The attacker kicked the poodle out of the way, grabbed Savage and threw him to the ground, according to an eyewitness.

Savage was not seriously hurt, but the incident left him bloodied and shaken, Lieberman said.

Savage’s attorney, Dan Horowitz, told the blogger he will seek criminal charges.

“We’re going to seek felony charges against the man, and we’re going to investigate this as a hate crime because of Michael’s political views,” Horowitz said.

In a statement to Lieberman, Savage said he was leaving the restaurant “when a total stranger followed me out of the restaurant and confronted me.”

The man said, “Are you Michael Wieeeeener?” mocking the radio host’s legal name.

Savage said: “I turned to him and said, ‘Go away, I don’t know who you are.’ I turned to leave and he pushed me and I fell down. He moved toward me to push me down and he shoved my 10-pound poodle out of the way to get to me.

“He has lied and said I pushed him,” Savage said. “That is absurd. Both of my hands were holding on to things!”

Savage’s new book, “Trump’s War: His Battle for America,” launched Tuesday.

WND reported in an interview with Savage his new book offers a “battle plan” for restoring America after Obama, recognizing opposition Trump faces from the left that sometimes becomes violent.

