(THE COLLEGE FIX) — Eisenhower High School (Chicago) student Shemar Cooper and his mother apparently feel a need to make an issue about how much the former does not like his country.

Earlier this school year, Cooper refused to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance in his Spanish class, telling the teacher it was because “America sucks.” His mother made him apologize for the comment, but not for his choice to remain seated.

However, the next time the Pledge was recited in that class, the teacher allegedly grabbed him and tried to force him to stand.