Dear Mr. Farah:

[Regarding “Good news about Gog and Magog”] Are you sure that you aren’t following teachings of men instead of the Bible?

Where in Revelations 20 does it say that the 1,000-year reign will be on earth?

Where in Ezekiel 38–39 does it say that the war of Gog and Magog is right before the end, leading to the Second Coming?

Where in the Bible does it talk about the construction of a third temple with its sacrifices, then a seven year tribulation, in the middle of which that third temple is polluted and the sacrifices ceased?

I personally first heard of the claims you state in a book called “The Late Great Planet Earth.” I had already read the whole Bible, so I found those claims outlandish then and still do.

Daniel 9:26–27 describe the death of Messiah between 434–441 years after Nehemiah received the command to rebuild Jerusalem, then the Roman suppression of the Jewish revolt of 66–73 A.D., or 483–490 years after Nehemiah rebuilt Jerusalem.

Ezekiel 38:2 mentions the names of Roassa, Moseka and Tubala: any clue as to which countries are meant? (The modern pronunciation of Hebrew is not biblical.) Is there any reason not to understand this prophecy as being fulfilled more than a century before Jesus comes back?

Are you sure that it is not you who is following men’s teachings instead of the Bible?

Karl W. Randolph