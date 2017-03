(GRABIEN) President Trump’s wiretap tweets struck an emotional chord with MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinksi. The morning anchor fought back tears Monday morning as she told viewers that “we are all really nervous” about what the Trump Administration is going to do.

“This is not funny,” Brzezinski told her audience. “This is really bad. Just for the record, we are all really nervous. So if people out there feel nervous, we do too. We don’t think this is funny.”

The host also issued a direct appeal to Trump’s staff, asking them how they can look at themselves in the mirror.