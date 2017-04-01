Technological omniscience and your library card

“The policies also threaten Fourth Amendment rights, as Ashcroft has permitted the FBI to engage in prospective searches without possessing any evidence of suspicious behavior.” – American Library Association

It was 2004, and the FBI claimed a right to demand librarians provide your reading list history (books you checked out of the library), if the FBI thought you might be subversive.

In May of 2014, just 10 years later, the National Security Agency opened the largest data storage facility in the world, which it uses to process and store “all forms of communication, including the complete contents of private emails, cellphone calls, and Internet searches, as well as all types of personal data trails. …”

In 2016, this NSA treasure trove was used by the Obama administration to conduct espionage against the Republican presidential candidate.

In 2017, Democrat politicians are trying to justify their party’s use of the world’s most comprehensive espionage capabilities to derail a newly elected president’s administration, so they can retain ultimate power and use it for their own benefit.

Thirteen years, from outrage to acquiescence. As the cancer-stick marketing for women back in the day informed us, “You’ve come a long way, baby.” Watergate was a kindergarten sandbox scuffle compared to this.

In fact, there is nothing to compare Obamagate to. Government “servants” now believe that Americans work for them and exist to do their bidding. And why not? With the passage of Obamacare, the government set in place the rules that determine who lives and who dies, on a daily basis. The only thing missing was a gun to your head and burial in a shallow grave in Fort Marcy Park.

The latest WikiLeaks release of Vault 7 shows that U.S. intelligence agencies are very good at stealing information from computers around the world, and they are pretty good at making it look like it was stolen by someone else. That sounds like a good start to World CyberWar I, doesn’t it?

What odds would you offer on a bet that America’s intelligence agencies are now heavily involved in influencing the Ecuadorian presidential election, since one candidate’s win there could well mean that WikiLeaks’ founder, Julian Assange, will be evicted from his Ecuadorian Embassy safe house in London and extradited to America, where he can be made to pay for his crimes against the elites, in exposing their treason?

Today religion is cited by many as the biggest problem facing the world. There are endless arguments about which religion is “right” or “peaceful” or “beneficial” to humanity. Yet the biggest problem the world faces today is that a few men and woman, operating as public servants, have come to believe in their own minds that they are god.

Bush, Clinton and Obama thought that the sacrifice of “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness” was a price worth our paying for them to obtain technological omniscience, and finally know everything about everyone, all the time. The elites’ original sin was using their technological omniscience to retain their power over their fellow human beings. In this, they are “without excuse,” as the Apostle Paul explained in the New Testament book of Romans. Without the Soviet Union as an enemy, the deep state turned inward, and America became the enemy.

Absolution: The Singularity. Artificial Intelligence to the rescue!

