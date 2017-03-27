Ted Koppel tells Hannity: You're 'bad for America'

(DAILYMAIL) — Ted Koppel had some harsh words for Fox News host Sean Hannity this morning.

In a CBS ‘Sunday Morning’ segment, the veteran news journalist said he thinks Hannity, a Fox News commentator, is ‘bad for America.’

Hannity said, of the difference between commentary shows such as his own and actual news programs: ‘We have to give some credit to the American people that they are somewhat intelligent and that they know the difference between an opinion show and a news show.’

Hannity then called Koppel ‘cynical,’ which Koppel affirmed.

Hannity asked: ‘Do you think we’re bad for America? You think I’m bad for America?’

Koppel said ‘yes’ and that ‘in the long haul’ such ‘influential’ talk shows as Hannity’s hurt the American people.