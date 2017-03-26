Teens lured man, then stabbed, beat, lit him on fire

(KPRC-TV) Two teenagers have been charged in the case of a man whose body was found beaten and set on fire last week in east Houston and now disturbing details are being revealed in the case.

Courtney Burks, 18, and Shaquan Bennett, 18, are charged with capital murder.

According to Houston police, the body was dumped behind an abandoned house near the intersection of Market Street and the East Freewayon the morning of March 17, covered in a blanket and trash and then set on fire.

Court records show David Standley suffered multiple stab wounds and blunt force trauma to his head and face. Standley was wearing jeans and a belt, but the rest of his clothes had been burned.