BETWEEN THE LINES

The art of a bad deal

Exclusive: Joseph Farah is shocked Trump sided with Ryan over Freedom Caucus

author-image Joseph Farah About | Email | Archive
Joseph Farah is founder, editor and chief executive officer of WND. He is the author or co-author of 13 books that have sold more than 5 million copies, including his latest, "The Restitution of All Things: Israel, Christians, and the End of the Age." Before launching WND as the first independent online news outlet in 1997, he served as editor in chief of major market dailies including the legendary Sacramento Union.
author alerts Receive author alerts
×
Receive Joseph Farah's alerts in your email

BONUS: By signing up for Joseph Farah’s alerts, you will also be signed up for news and special offers from WND via email.

error
notice
Thank you for signing up!

Close this box

Sending...
rss feed Subscribe to feed
Print Print

The good news about Donald Trump is that it took him two months to disappoint me and many others who voted for him, supported him enthusiastically and championed his candidacy when we were told there was no chance for him to win.

He has been so strong in so many ways in the first two months of his presidency. His performance has been unprecedented in my lifetime of watching politics.

But the really bad news is what he has done with Obamacare, betraying one of the signature promises of his campaign, a vow he didn’t just break, but shattered, while blaming the very people who were trying to keep the promise – the House Freedom Caucus.

I invite you to watch the video montage I had put together of Trump’s repeated promises not to dismantle Obamacare piecemeal over a year or two, but to do it “immediately”:

I doubt he would be president today if he had not been so adamant on that promise.

But today, in his third month in office, he has declared war on the House Freedom Caucus, a singularly courageous and committed group of conservative Republicans, for fighting to keep their promise to their constituents to repeal Obamacare, as well as to fight for what Trump unequivocally promised to do.

By the way, while Paul Ryan was criticizing Trump, distancing himself from him throughout the campaign and refusing, at times, to campaign with him, most of the members of the House Freedom Caucus were behind Trump 100 percent, certainly once he got the Republican nomination.

Yet Trump, who had run against the Republican establishment, threw his lot in with the personification of that establishment in the person of Paul Ryan. He cobbled together a bill that didn’t even come close to repealing Obamacare – certainly none of the more egregious components of it – and demanded that all Republicans betray their word, their vows, their promises to their constituents, by supporting that abomination of a bill, one that certainly would have resulted in higher health-insurance costs and leave Obama’s socialist legacy largely in place.

I’m stunned.

Today Trump told his supporters they should fight against Democrats and members of the Freedom Caucus in 2018.

Is that what we should expect from the best-selling author of “The Art of the Deal”?

I call it the art of a bad deal.

Trump didn’t try to slowly dismantle the trade legislation he so opposed during the campaign. He just killed it.

Trump didn’t try to slowly dismantle the insane refugee program he so opposed during the campaign. He just killed it.

Trump didn’t try to slowly dismantle, in partnership with the worst elements of the Republican Party, other bad policies and programs. He just swung his ax.

So why did he act so differently when it came time to addressing arguably the biggest issue of the 2016 campaign – Obamacare?

I don’t know. I don’t have an answer. It makes no rational sense.

But, worse yet, he’s blaming those who supported him unequivocally and enthusiastically throughout the campaign against Hillary Clinton and threw his lot in with play-it-safe establishment types like Ryan and plenty of Never-Trumpers in the squishy middle of the Republican Party.

It’s a shame. It’s a lost opportunity. It’s incredibly divisive. No wonder the Democrats are celebrating.

If it could get worse, Trump is now flirting with the idea of working with the Democrats on revised health-care legislation.

I know Trump wants to act quickly to make things happen in Washington. But he picked the wrong horse to work with in Paul Ryan. He should have embraced the House Freedom Caucus and used his persuasive deal-making artfulness by ramming through legislation for repeal of Obamacare, something all Republicans supported at least a dozen times in votes in recent years.

Tell me how I’m wrong.

Media wishing to interview Joseph Farah, please contact media@wnd.com.

Receive Joseph Farah's daily commentaries in your email

BONUS: By signing up for Joseph Farah’s alerts, you will also be signed up for news and special offers from WND via email.
  • Where we will email your daily updates
  • A valid zip code or postal code is required

  • Click the button below to sign up for Joseph Farah's daily commentaries by email, and keep up to date with special offers from WND. You may change your email preferences at any time.

Print Print
Note: Read our discussion guidelines before commenting.