The bachelor and his cat

A bachelor who lived at home with his mother and pet cat went on a trip to Europe.

Before he left he told his best friend to inform him of any emergencies.

A few days after his departure, his cat climbed up on the roof, fell off and was killed. His friend immediately wired him with the message: “Your cat died!”

In a few hours he was back home, having cut short his trip in grief and anger at his friend.

“Why didn’t you break the news to me gradually?” he scolded. “You know how close I was to my cat! You could have sent a message, ‘Your cat climbed up on the roof today’. And the next day you could’ve written, ‘Your cat fell off the roof,’ and let me down slowly that he died.”

After a quick memorial service, the bachelor left again to continue his trip.

A few days later he returned to his hotel and there was a message waiting for him from his friend.

It read, “Your mother climbed up on the roof today.”

