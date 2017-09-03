Pro-Trump vigilante now cult hero

(Heat Street) Antifa has found its worst enemy: Based Stick Man.

Meet Kyle Chapman, the California native and alt-right hero famous for fighting leftists and other agitators at a pro-Trump rally in Berkeley, California on March 4.

Wearing a helmet, gas mask, knee pads and heavy clothing, Chapman joined his fellow Golden State freedom-lovers with a Captain America-esque shield and large stick to fight back against the black block horde. Following his intervention, the masked, labor union-sympathizing pinkos retreated, giving America one of its greatest victories since Guadalcanal.

After a YouTube video of Chapman’s skirmish, seen below, was uploaded, the hero quickly turned into an Internet sensation: