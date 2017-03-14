The hidden agenda behind war on U.S. flag

Valley High School students were forced to apologize for dressing in the colors of Old Glory at a recent basketball game with Des Moines North High School in Iowa.

The USA-themed apparel of students in the stands was deemed “offensive” to the opposing North team, whose players included several refugees.

After being berated by the North coach and several parents on Facebook, the Valley High Student Council hand-delivered a letter of apology to the principal of Des Moines North, assuring him they did not mean any slight to the refugees.

But this is not the first time the American flag was considered offensive at American high schools and colleges (see list at end of this article). It’s becoming fashionable to apologize for the colors, say those who oppose the multicultural platform that has taken over the education establishment.

In the new global society, where former Secretary of State John Kerry told graduates last year at Northeastern University to “prepare for a borderless world,” national flags are increasingly seen as “divisive” relics of an old and discredited world order.

Get the book former Minnesota Rep. Michele Bachmann is calling the “most important read of 2017.” It’s “Stealth Invasion: Muslim Conquest Through Immigration and Resettlement Jihad” an investigative page-turner that exposes the dark underbelly of refugee resettlement.

Robert Spencer, a bestselling author of several books about Islam in America, traces the hatred of the American flag by Marxists within American society to the 1960s.

“This is the apotheosis of the left’s decades-long anti-American agenda: to make Americans ashamed of being American and proclaiming their pride in their country,” he said. “It is a desperately ill society that sees expressions of patriotism as something to apologize for, and bodes ill for the future.”

Carl Gallups, a pastor, radio host and author of several books on end-times theology, said that while globalists rail about “divisiveness,” it is often their own policies that fan the flames of division. The hysteria over flags is part of a deep-seated spirit of divisiveness.

“What we are really watching is the continual demonic spirit of divisiveness – as well as the border-less, and flag-less ‘one world’ dream of the global elitists. It’s political correctness gone amok. It is the spirit of antichrist, even in the subtlety of this basketball game and the ‘apology letter.’ We’ve been slipping down this hill for a long time. It’s time to stand our ground and say, ‘No more.'”

Watch local news coverage of Iowa high school students apologizing for ‘offensive’ behavior of wearing flag apparel to a basketball game:

Pamela Geller, president and founder of the American Freedom Defense Initiative, offered a scathing rebuke to the schools that enable this mentality, teaching children to feel guilty for being American.

“It is incredible that the school whose fans wore American colors is apologizing to the other team for doing so,” said Geller, author of “Stop the Islamization of America.”

“North school officials should be apologizing to Valley for anyone being offended,” she told WND.

She noted that one of the students from the offended school said, “Even if that was their theme for the game, I feel like they should have switched that because everyone knows North is a more diverse school.”

“Really?” asks Geller. “So ‘diverse’ as to be offended by the American colors? Then why are they in America at all? Saudi Arabia is lovely this time of year.”

The following are just a few of the dozens of other cases of flag aversion found on high school and college campuses:

In Oklahoma, students at a Tulsa high school were blocked from bringing flags and banners on “USA Night.”

Last fall in South Carolina, the principal at Travelers Rest High School banned the American flag in the stands at football games, claiming it could have been used to taunt opposing teams with large numbers of Hispanic players.

A private liberal arts college in Amherst, Massachusetts, has decided not to fly the American flag – or any flag – on its campus. The decision was made by Hampshire College, which – following the Nov. 8 presidential election – had lowered the flag to half-staff, which offended veterans and some community members. The decision to remove the flag aims to “enable us to instead focus our efforts on addressing racist, misogynistic, Islamophobic, anti-immigrant, anti-Semitic, and anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and behaviors,” said college President Jonathan Lash in a statement.

As far back as May 5, 2010, Assistant Principal Miguel Rodriguez of Live Oak High School in Morgan Hill, California, ordered several students wearing T-shirts emblazoned with the American flag to turn them inside-out or leave school. Rodriguez claims he acted out of concern that Mexican students would react violently because the patriotic shirts were worn on the day the school was celebrating Cinco de Mayo, a Mexican holiday. Two of the students chose to leave rather than disrespect the American flag. Ironically, and to his credit and that of his parents, one of the students was of Mexican descent. Richard Thompson, Thomas More Law Society’s president and chief counsel, commented at the time: “What happened in Live Oak High School is emblematic of what is happening in public schools across our nation – multiculturalism is trumping allegiance to America.” The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the principal was justified in banning the flag-emblazoned T-shirts, and its decision was upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court in March 2015.

The University of California at Irvine Student Legislative Council passed a resolution in March 2015 banning all national flags, including the U.S. flag, from the main lobby of the student government offices. The executive cabinet of the council vetoed the resolution, but the council has tried to override the veto. Threats of violence have been made on both sides.

A Michigan school superintendent has banned the Betsy Ross Flag representing the original 13 American colonies, calling it a symbol of “hostility and hate.” During a football game Sept. 9 of last year, Forest Hills Central school visited Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills High School. Several students from Forest Hills carried the Betsy Ross flag along with a “Trump – Make America Great Again” banner, according to the Federalist Papers Project.The College Fix reported that Superintendent Daniel Behm received a complaint from a parent about the students.So he wrote a “letter to the community” denouncing the student’s actions and apologizing to anyone who may have been offended.”And to wave a historical version of our flag, that to some symbolizes exclusion and hate, injects hostility and confusion to an event where no one intended to do so,” he wrote. “To our gracious hosts – the students, families, staff, and community of Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills High School and Grand Rapids Public Schools – and to the student-athletes, coaches, officials, and supporters of both teams, we are truly sorry. These actions are not characteristic of our schools, our staff, our students, or our community, and they represent a lack of knowledge.”The district released a statement saying the students wouldn’t be disciplined, but instead the incident would be considered a “teachable moment.” But if it occurs again, they could face discipline.

Get the book former Minnesota Rep. Michele Bachmann is calling the “most important read of 2017.” It’s “Stealth Invasion: Muslim Conquest Through Immigration and Resettlement Jihad” an investigative page-turner that exposes the dark side of refugee resettlement.