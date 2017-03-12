The land of the free and home of the hacked

Wow! What a week for further realizing how the boundaries of our freedom and privacy are eroding like a sand castle in a storm. Never mind the great wall on the southern border. I want to start with a larger one around my ranch, my house, my television, my computer and my phone.

First, there were the debates over whether or not Trump Tower was wiretapped by the former Obama administration during the presidential campaign.

Then Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook was caught in an awkward moment on Wednesday when he was pressed to confess on “Fox & Friends“: “There was a wiretap of Russian agents and that those Russian agents were communicating with Trump staff. That’s what the intelligence community has told us. That’s what’s been reported very widely. Those are the facts.”

“Told us”?

Is it a coincidence that Hillary tweeted back on Oct. 31, 2016: “Computer scientists have apparently uncovered a covert server linking the Trump organization to a Russian-based bank”?

“Computer scientists”?

Let’s not forget that on Oct. 15, 2016, the BBC reported that the U.S. secret intelligence court, FISA, issued a warrant to investigate two Russian banks in conjunction with the Trump organization.

As the Washington Times reported, “The BBC report was corroborated by Heat Street, which reported the ‘FBI sought, and was granted, a FISA court warrant in October, giving counter-intelligence permission to examine the activities of ‘U.S. persons’ in Donald Trump’s campaign with ties to Russia.'”

And let’s not forget Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn was meeting with Trump in the Trump Tower during this time.

Then there was Mr. Obama’s denial-non-denial statement about his White House ordering the wiretapping, while not denying that then presidential candidate and private citizen Donald Trump was tapped by someone in his administration.

Mr. Obama‘s official statement was: “A cardinal rule of the Obama administration was that no White House official ever interfered with any independent investigation led by the Department of Justice. As part of that practice, neither President Obama nor any White House official ever ordered surveillance on any U.S. citizen. Any suggestion otherwise is simply false.”

And why exactly, in the final days of the Obama administration, did the White House need to expand the National Security Agency’s power? Was there a sudden reason that the NSA needed to share globally intercepted personal communications with the government’s other 16 intelligence agencies before applying our privacy protections?

The New York Times explained: “The new rules significantly relax longstanding limits on what the NSA may do with the information gathered by its most powerful surveillance operations, which are largely unregulated by American wiretapping laws. These include collecting satellite transmissions, phone calls and emails that cross network switches abroad, and messages between people abroad that cross domestic network switches.”

As the Washington Times posed, why is it that the left instantly believes the Trump-Kremlin international conspiracy rigged the U.S. presidential election, but completely rejects the Obama-DOJ-FISA-Clinton domestic conspiracy that worked in cahoots to bring down Trump?

On top of all that this week, WikiLeaks hit the airways to claim that the CIA can use Samsung televisions to spy on us.

Whether you regard WikiLeaks as a devil or an angel, this anti-secrecy agency wants you to get to know the CIA’s covert “Weeping Angels” mission.

In essence, as Bloomberg reported, “It uses a television’s microphone, a feature designed to allow voice commands, to pick up and transmit information while the device appears to be switched off.”

Bloomberg continued: “According to WikiLeaks, CIA hackers developed tools to break into Apple iPhones, phones based on Google’s Android system and Samsung smart TVs to monitor conversations and messages. The website, which specializes in disclosing government secrets, posted 8,761 documents it said came from the CIA’s Center for Cyber Intelligence.”

Those documents allegedly contain the CIA’s cutting-edge, highly technical methods to hack into phones, computers and televisions connected to the Internet, even when they are off.

They must be authentic as “the FBI has begun preparing for a major mole hunt to determine how anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks got an alleged arsenal of hacking tools the CIA has used to spy on espionage targets,” according to the Washington Post.

Remember when Edward Snowden and Chelsea Manning were the main enemies of the state?

And what is FBI Director James Comey’s response to it all?

To add insult to injury, Comey explained on Thursday during his keynote speech at a cybersecurity conference jointly hosted by the FBI and Boston College: “There is no such thing as absolute privacy in America. There is no place in America outside of judicial reach. That’s the bargain.”

“The bargain”? Did I sign my name on that anti-privacy contract?

Does it really sound so far-fetched that President Trump is crying wiretapping foul play?

As Newt Gingrich concluded on “The O’Reilly Factor”: “He is surrounded by people who wish to destroy his administration. They are leaking like crazy. … And I think if you were Donald Trump, you’d be pretty furious and you’d feel like the old order’s against you.”

Forget President Trump’s fury for a moment. I’m furious.

I’ll say it again: Never mind the great wall on the southern border. I want to start with a larger one around my ranch, my house, my television, my computer and my phone.