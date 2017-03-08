The latest (eww yuck!) in brothel options

Silicone surprise – olé!

Peter Pan Syndrome hits an all-time low. Today’s “manolescent,” the same who may have played with dolls in his mom’s basement, is being lured to take his fetish all the way; all the way to Lumidolls, a startup brothel of, get this, blow-up “adult” dolls operating in a nondescript apartment building in Barcelona, Spain.

The justification? A silicone affair isn’t really cheating! Doll brothels will cut down on human trafficking and sexually transmitted disease! And, yet, according to the Sun, “The business’ site claims customers will ‘hardly distinguish’ the dolls from a real woman.”

‘Scuse me?

I guess there’s a lot more that today’s male (and female: women are not left out) just doesn’t want to do … like embracing the reality that silicone is not real.

Take a peek at the clip below to cleanse your senses:

Gender reality: get real

Gender reality: Women are the same as men – unless, of course, they don’t feel like it!

The United States Military is coed. There is no going back. Capt. Kristen Griest and 1st Lt. Shaye Haver have been canonized, installed atop the altar of female firsts by successfully navigating the rigors of Fort Benning’s Army Ranger School back in 2015. And nothing, not even reality as it exists, will change that. Got it? The Navy Seals are slotted to assign their first female combatants in October of this year, according to Military.com.

Little girls everywhere, even those without war-trench dreams, can now have it their way. Unless, of course, their way is to acknowledge facts … and figures.

The figures that matter, however, are not female silhouettes, but the real-time cost of footing the bill of fantasy. A bill that is – you guessed it – spendy as hell.

“The evacuation of pregnant women is costly for the Navy. Jude Eden, a nationally known author about women in the military who served in 2004 as a Marine deployed to Iraq, said a single transfer can cost the Navy up to $30,000 for each woman trained for a specific task, then evacuated from an active duty ship and sent to land,” Stream reports. “That figure translates into $115 million in expenses for 2016 alone.”

That figure is limited to the Navy, only one of the United States highly trained and increasingly costly fighting forces. Another hit left off the radar is the loss suffered by a crew who now, thanks to social engineering (and the whim of “why not”) must work harder to supply the gap left by their fellow war fighter; the same fighter who will now be absent for approximately two years.

Absent due to illness? Sustained injury? An act of war? No, these women warriors are checking out because they chose, by an act of the will, to behave in that quintessentially female fashion that leads to pregnancy. And while having a baby is a blessing, this caveat of “my choice” equaling your “s— creek” is not the way to build camaraderie. Who can blame those left behind to carry load for getting ticked?

“The Navy has been dogged for years by lingering claims that some women get pregnant simply to avoid deployment,” Stream reveals. “We all know that happens. Women do it to avoid deployment.”

“This information is considered so sensitive. You just don’t talk about it. And you don’t ask. It’s just something that everybody knows occurs. Don’t ask, don’t tell,” Elaine Donnelly, president of the Center for Military Readiness, a nonpartisan public policy organization, stated. “Since benefits offered to recruits who are women are so very generous, it almost becomes an incentive. One feminist advocate many years ago, referred to the military as a ‘Mecca for single moms.'”

So much for Paul Anka’s, “… havin’ my baby.”

Word is, having my baby is a wonderful way of showing myself how much I love me while everyone else can foot my bills, my choices, and be gagged by my political action group.

The Babysitter

Brooke from “What’s Up Moms” takes a parody poke at ABC’s “The Bachelor.” Take a look at the clip below and see women jockey for that illustrious peanut butter and jelly-maker crown and the chance to bag $15 an hour:

What’s not so funny is the understanding that Brooke’s darling little boy could easily be replaced by a larger, man-sized variety.

Silently stunned or significantly stunted?

Actress Emma Watson of Harry Potter fame has taken to the airwaves to express her dubious discord at being labeled a hypocrite. The reason? The purported feminist who took “Beauty and the Beast” live-action writers to task by insisting the fictional character Belle needed the added credentials of being an inventor, has recently posed semi-nude (braless with a cut out top) for Vanity Fair – exposing not only her particularly feminine physical attributes, but the rather less-appealing stereotype of feminist fickleness.

Watson would have none of it. “Feminism is about giving women choice. Feminism is not a stick with which to beat other women with,” Yahoo reports. “It’s about freedom, it’s about liberation, it’s about equality.”

Sorry, Emma, but today’s feminism is about giving women the idea that they can send mixed signals and yet be taken seriously, as if the two are synonymous. There is zero equality in feigning exhibitionism has nothing to do with the objectification of women, even if you are the one exploiting yourself.

Like it or not, a great many things are, in fact, connected. Being the U.N. Women’s goodwill ambassador, it is past time you accepted that reality, instead of looking to be propped up by your male costar who, despite good intentions, only doubled down the error.

It’s not feminists having female parts that is at issue, but rather what so-called feminists “do” with those parts. And while you’re seeking that freedom, liberation, and equality for yourself, try not to dismiss the freedom, liberation, and equality of others who – quite legitimately – are responding unfavorably to your ill-thought display.

If your feelings are hurt, Ms. Watson, that’s on you. So, take the stick out of your own hand and perhaps you’d be less inclined to pretend that others are beating you with it, instead of merely expressing the reality of contrast between what you say and what they see you do.

But then, somebody had to take the limelight off of the similarly misunderstood decision to make the once, lovable Le Fou a homosexual. A nearly topless Belle may not be the answer, but it’s a start.