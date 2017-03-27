'The Rabbi Who Found Messiah' – $4.95 today only!

Mystical death curses. Visions of the Messiah. A renowned world political leader under the threat of death. Religious leaders in absolute shock. A cryptic death note …

The story is shocking, it’s true, and it’s still unfolding right now – especially with the recent death of Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon, which figures prominently in the mystery!

In the fall of 2005, a 108-year-old rabbi, the most venerated rabbinical Jewish leader in Israel, proclaimed that he knew the name of the real Messiah. He insisted that he knew where the Messiah was and when He was going to reveal Himself to the world. Rabbi Yitzhak Kaduri claimed that he had personally seen the Messiah in a vision.

But … there were just a couple catches: Kaduri declared that a particular and famed world leader had to die before the Messiah appeared publicly.

Also, the name of the Messiah was to be mysteriously sealed in a message. Instructions were given to lock the message away and not to open it until one year after the rabbi’s death. A few months later the famous world leader fell gravely ill. The religious and political world held its collective breath.

Within weeks of the world leader’s malady, the elderly Rabbi Kaduri died. Several hundred thousand people flooded the streets of Jerusalem for his funeral, one of the largest in Israel’s history. The death message was secreted away for one year as the beloved rabbi had instructed.

The message was opened and deciphered. There, before the eyes of the world, was the name of the soon-coming Messiah according to this celebrated ‘teacher of Israel.’

The story is true. The note that shook the religious world to its foundations is still shaking the world today. The story is still unfolding. Indeed, most analysts believe the “famed world leader” referred to by Kaduri was none other than former Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon – who recently passed away after spending years in a coma.

The pieces of this stunning story are yet falling into place – just as the old rabbi predicted!

About the author: Carl Gallups is a bestselling author, a senior pastor since 1987, a former law enforcement officer and a longtime conservative talk radio host broadcasting to a national and international audience. Founder of the Internet sensation PPSIMMONS News and Ministries sites, he regularly appears in television and radio venues across the nation as a guest commentator on political/prophetic/biblical events and stories.

Writes bestselling author Tim LaHaye: “When a much loved Jewish Rabbi dies at 106 years of age, shortly after leaving a secret message revealing the true identity of the Messiah of Israel, it is news of worldwide significance. This is a well-written story worth reading!”

Watch the trailer:



