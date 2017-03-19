The Rev. Trump? What church can learn from prez

Donald Trump broke both political parties, overcame fanatical media opposition and won the most improbable election victory of all time by being bold and speaking the truth.

So why can’t Christians win the culture wars by doing the same?

Two New York Times bestselling authors and Christian teachers, Joel Richardson and Rabbi Jonathan Cahn, took that message to TBN in a recent appearance on “Praise with Perry Stone.” Each suggested Christians have something to learn from the new president’s no-holds-barred approach when it comes to challenging political correctness and supposedly unspeakable taboos.

Richardson, author of “The Islamic Antichrist” and “Mystery Babylon,” cited John 15:5, in which Jesus tells the Apostles: “I am the vine, ye are the branches: He that abideth in me, and I in him, the same bringeth forth much fruit: for without me ye can do nothing.”

“The church needs to gain a level of boldness,” said Richardson. “The kind of boldness Donald Trump has with the media, we need with the world. The church needs to say: ‘No more playing games. We’re tired of you being bullies. We are going to proclaim the truth because we have the words of life, and we’re going to do our best to snatch people out of the fire. We need to rise up.'”

Jonathan Cahn, the messianic rabbi who authored “The Harbinger” and “The Book of Mysteries,” added that if Donald Trump, whose own spiritual life is not really known, can directly challenge the media and dismiss political correctness, then there is an extra burden on Christians.

“If he can do that just being Donald Trump, and he can say, forget political correctness and all this stuff, then how much more do we have to be bold for Messiah?” asked Cahn. “Forget what the world is saying! You know, when Ahab said to Elijah and called him a troubler of Israel, what does Elijah say? You know, he reframes. [He says:] ‘I’m not accepting that. I’m not accepting you calling me that. I’m not accepting your political correctness. You’re the troubler of Israel. I’m serving the living God.'”

Both Richardson and Cahn believe such an approach is necessary because the world is nearing a major turning point. Cahn specifically identified the unlikely election of Trump as evidence of divine intervention.

“We are at a major point,” said Cahn. “This has been a major shift. I mean, what’s happened in America and really in the world, as what happens here affects the whole word.

“But it’s such a shift that people can’t even really make sense of it right now. Whether people are against it or for it. But there’s been a major shift. It’s been an incredible year that defied everybody’s expectations. And usually when you see that, God is in that. And so what is He doing, what is God saying? We’re still in the template of ‘The Harbinger,’ but that includes this and it is very important about where we’re going.

“It looked like it was going to happen,” said Cahn of Hillary Clinton’s bid for the presidency. “I mean, all the polls were saying it’s going to happen. Then when the results came in, almost everyone on both sides was shocked. The White House was shocked, the media was shocked, Hillary Clinton was shocked, Donald Trump was even shocked! And generally when something happens like this, when things go against the odds so crazily, it’s generally a sign of the hand of God intervening.”

Like many other commentators, including James Dobson and WND founder Joseph Farah, Cahn interprets the election of Trump as a “reprieve,” an opportunity for Christians to try to retake lost cultural ground and spread the faith.

“We’ve been given a reprieve but the reprieve is not the answer,” he warned. “The answer is only revival. Without revival, you got four years maybe, but thing is [after] it will be worse. If we don’t use this time now, this freedom while we have it, ‘work while it is yet day,’ if we don’t affect the younger generation in this time, if we don’t spread the gospel, if we don’t go full blast in revival, it’s going to continue. And it will be with a vengeance. Because all those powers you see all over America, they want to assassinate the president.

“The point is do not grow complacent. And it’s not about putting your trust in a man or a party. This is God’s sovereign hand. We need to use this, all of us, to use this opportunity to go full blast in revival, pray for revival, work for revival, spread the gospel for revival. Start not just to pray but to live in revival, because that’s only thing that’s going to turn it around.”

Richardson agreed America has been given a “reprieve.”

“With regard to the U.S., I believe that we’re in a reprieve and I believe that we are probably looking at seven years of blessing, seven years of famine,” he said. “I believe that is something to watch for, I’m not prophesying that.”

However, Richardson believes massive events could soon be under way in the Middle East.

“With regard to the Middle East, the thing that I’ve been increasingly learning toward is that we’re going to see a massive Iranian invasion,” he said. “Now, in many ways, Iran already controls Baghdad, Beirut, Damascus. But they have designs on that whole region, Iraq, Syria, et cetera. Likewise, Turkey wants it. And so I believe we may see a full-blown Iranian war, followed by a Turkish response.

“You know people always say: ‘What will lead Israel into entering into a covenant? What will lead to the Temple being rebuilt? What will lead to some kind of comprehensive agreement?’ And I believe that it will require both parties sort of having their backs against the wall. There needs to be a shuffling of the deck if you will. And I believe a couple of these major wars very well may be the issue that leads to that. If that unfolds, I believe we can almost watch the unfolding of the steps toward the rise of the Antichrist.”

For that reason, Richardson argues believers must be more passionate and dedicated than ever, a mission he has taken upon himself at this crucial time.

“Just to help believers understand what’s unfolding in the Earth right now, as it relates to the testimony of the biblical prophets,” said Richardson of his purpose. “We need to be … about the business of prayer. We need to be watchful. We need to be in tune with what the Lord’s doing because the days ahead are only going to get increasingly tumultuous and chaotic.”

