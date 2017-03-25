The whistleblower Devin Nunes must hear from

Last Monday, I delivered to Chairman Devin Nunes and all the members of the House Select Committee on Intelligence a letter urging them to investigate widespread illegal surveillance, not just of President Donald J. Trump and his team both before and after his inauguration but also of hundreds of millions of other innocent Americans by the intelligence agencies.

Key to this investigation is a whistleblower by name of Dennis Montgomery, who as a former National Security Agency (NSA) and Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) contractor left the spy agencies with 47 hard drives and over 600 million pages of information, much of which was classified, and came forward, under grant of immunity, to FBI Director James Comey. This information, according to Montgomery, shows that the intelligence agencies, particularly under former Obama Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and former Obama CIA Director John Brennan and their minions, spied illegally and unconstitutionally on prominent Americans, including the chief justice of the Supreme Court, other SCOTUS justices, 156 judges, prominent businessmen like Donald Trump and even yours truly. Indeed, in addition to the mass surveillance revealed by Edward Snowden, these spy agencies, during the Obama administration, spied on “anyone who was anyone” in terms of their perceived status in society. The presumed and logical likely purpose of this spying? The potential for extortion and blackmail by the Obama administration.

However, despite Montgomery coming forward about two years ago, Director Comey, his general counsel and Special Agents James Baker, Walter Giardina and William Barnett, have sat on this scandalous information for this time period. As a result, I felt a duty to the American people to contact Chairman Nunes and the other members of the House Intelligence Committee about this apparent cover-up and bring Montgomery to Congress to testify and produce proof of this “Orwellian Big Brother” violation of the constitutional rights of not just President Trump, but of all of us. The letter, which I penned and had delivered, is here on the Freedom Watch website. A video I put out explaining the reasons behind my actions on behalf of the American people is viewable at the end of this column.

Friday, March 24, 2017, is the deadline I gave Chairman Nunes and his committee members, both Republican and Democrat, to respond to my request to have Montgomery interviewed and then investigate in an appropriate, secure way what he had provided to Director Comey. Chairman Nunes has even asked whistleblowers like Montgomery to come forward. Indeed, all of Montgomery’s classified information is currently in the possession of the FBI, as well as a video of his three-hour interview before Special Agents Giardina and Barnett, where he was put under oath in a secure soundproof room at FBI Field Headquarters in Washington, D.C. Notably, regrettably and predictably it seems, Comey failed to disclose this to the House Intelligence Committee when he himself testified in open session Monday, the same day I delivered my letter to Chairman Nunes. However, thanks to my letter and perhaps other whistleblowers who have apparently come forward, Nunes announced Friday morning that Comey is being hauled back in closed committee session this Tuesday, I would hope to account for his omissions and apparently misleading testimony on Monday. Before that occurs, I hope and plan to meet in person with Chairman Nunes and have him speak with Montgomery.

The stakes in what Montgomery revealed to Director Comey and his general counsel and special agents could not be higher. How can this nation function and the citizenry live in freedom if they are subjected to what is in effect and in practice a police state, forecast by George Orwell in his famous book “1984”? How can I talk with my clients as a lawyer, and preserve our attorney-client and work product privileges, when our communications are subject to surveillance, and how can the president and his team carry out the affairs of state if they are under the gun of corrupt and dishonest intelligence agency czars like Clapper and Brennan, who wield the power to destroy them, as they did with Gen. Michael Flynn most recently? Of course, we cannot!

I have said many times that if King George III had access to the powers of Obama DIA Clapper and Obama CIA Director Brennan, our Founding Fathers would have never made it to Philadelphia to debate and then sign the Declaration of Independence; they would have been spied upon, their plans uncovered by the British crown, and they then would surely have been arrested, imprisoned and finally executed before they could declare a free and new nation on or about July 4, 1776.

These are the high stakes we find ourselves confronting today, not just in court, as I have successfully litigated in the District of Columbia that these crimes violate the Fourth Amendment to the Constitution. As I explained in my letter to Chairman Nunes and the Committee, the future of United States hangs in the balance.. In addition to my efforts at Freedom Watch, it is time for good men in the Trump administration and the few in Congress, hopefully like Chairman Nunes, to clean house of the “cockroaches” that infest our body politic and threaten to bring the nation down.

You have my pledge to play a major role in this crucial mission, along with brave souls like whistleblower Montgomery, who is risking his life and liberty in coming forward to expose this continuing threat to the republic. Montgomery may not live much longer in any event, as he suffers from a potentially fatal brain aneurism. And, that is why Chairman Nunes and the House Intelligence Committee must move quickly, unlike the apparently compromised FBI Director James Comey, to get to the truth. And, when all of this truth comes out, from Montgomery and other sources, the criminally minded, like former Obama DNI Director Clapper and former Obama CIA Director John Brennan and their pro-Obama minions still embedded in the intelligence agencies, and perhaps even former President Obama himself, must be indicted, prosecuted and ultimately convicted of high crimes against not just President Trump and his team, but also against all Americans.

In short, the time has finally come for the corrupt political and government elite to be held to account before the non-discriminatory blind bar of “Lady Justice,” to prevent this tyranny from ever occurring again! If we do not succeed in this quest, all of our freedoms will be forever lost!

