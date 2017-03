Apocalypse now, or later

March 20, 2006: President Bush said he hadn’t considered the global war on terrorism in light of Bible prophecy.

Asked by a questioner following his speech on the war on terror at the City Club of Cleveland whether the war in Iraq and the rise of terrorism were signs of the apocaplyse, Bush responded, “The answer is – I haven’t really thought of it that way.”

“I guess I’m more of a practical fellow. I vowed after September the 11th, that I would do everything I could to protect the American people.”

View the full story

To see WND highlights from every calendar date, click here.

Never miss another big story. Sign up for WND’s free email news alerts right now!