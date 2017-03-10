This day in WND history: 'Bigfoot' speaks, confesses to 1967 hoax

‘Bigfoot’ speaks, confesses to 1967 hoax

March 10, 2004: The oft-viewed grainy footage of what looks like a man in gorilla suit, captured in a Northern California forest in 1967, turned out to be just that – a man in a gorilla suit, not the legendary Bigfoot.

“It’s time people knew it was a hoax,” said conscience-stricken Bob Heironimus. “I’ve been burdened with this for 36 years, seeing the film clip on TV numerous times. Somebody’s making lots of money off this, except for me. But that’s not the issue – the issue is that it’s time to finally let people know the truth.”

Hieronimus reportedly agreed to don a gorilla suit and walk in front of the camera for an amateur documentary maker named Roger Patterson.

An associate of the filmmaker, now deceased, denied Heironimus’ claim of a staged Sasquatch encounter. The mystery continues …

View the full story

To see WND highlights from every calendar date, click here.

Never miss another big story. Sign up for WND’s free email news alerts right now!