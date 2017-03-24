This day in WND history: Cop ordered to holster gun, then shot dead

Cop ordered to holster gun, then shot dead

March 24, 2016: WND reported when a policeman who was shot and killed while chasing a 17-year-old through the streets of Greenville, South Carolina, fell victim to his own department’s politically correct policy that requires officers to keep their guns holstered, except in the most dire of circumstances.

According to the Greenville Police Department’s force policy, an officer is prohibited from using lethal force against those “believed to be unarmed or are not presenting an imminent threat to human life or serious bodily harm unless immediately apprehended — whether or not they are fleeing from police.”

The policy was made public in a story about the killing of Allen Jacobs, 28, a decorated Iraq war vet and a four-year veteran of the Greenville Police Department, published in the Greenville News.

On March 18, Jacobs and his partner stopped a suspect known to the officer as a self-identified gang member, Deontea Mackey, to question him about a weapon he was alleged to have been trying to acquire. Mackey, 17, turned and ran with Jacobs in pursuit on foot.

The teen reportedly shot and killed Jacobs during the chase.

Police said Mackey then turned the gun on himself, committing suicide.

Greenville Police Chief Ken Miller said shortly after the shooting that Jacobs never even fired at Mackey – that Jacobs’ gun was still holstered when emergency responders found him and took him to the hospital, where he later died of multiple gunshot wounds.

‘Dress-up Jesus’ retailer feels heat, sees light

March 24, 2004: The old adage about the customer always being right got a boost when upset Christians convinced retail chain Urban Outfitters to stop stocking a controversial “dress-up Jesus” item that featured a magnetized figure of Christ on the cross, clad in underwear, with interchangeable outfits such as a devil costume, a skull T-shirt and a hula skirt.

In addition to dressing Jesus in the unusual outfits, the kit featured signs that read “Hang in baby!” and “TGIF” that can be placed on top of the cross.

“Urban Outfitters will no longer carry this item,” said a spokesman. “We will continue to sell the inventory on hand, but have decided not to reorder the item.”

The item’s creator, Christian-turned-atheist Bob Smith, took the lost business in stride.

“I don’t mind,” he said. “I’ve been dealing with this for four years. You should see the hate mail I get.”

