This day in WND history: Hitmen for Kerry?

March 15, 2004: A former Vietnam Veteran Against the War comrade of John Kerry, who reportedly once proposed assassinating members of Congress, was offered a position on the Massachusetts Democrat’s presidential-campaign staff, WND reported.

The plot was reported in Gerald Nicosia’s 2001 book, “Home To War,” that one of the key leaders of the organization, Scott Camil, “proposed the assassination of the most hard-core conservative members of Congress, as well as any other powerful, intractable opponents of the antiwar movement.” The book reports on the Kansas City meeting at which Camil’s plan to kill the Southern senatorial leadership, including John Stennis, Strom Thurmond and John Tower, was debated and then voted down.

Kerry claims he had left VVAW before that meeting but other participants put him there at the debate.

