This day in WND history: Justice Ginsburg is 'snorer in the court'

Snorer in the court!

March 7, 2006: Six days after WND reported how Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was caught nappin’ on the job, WND editor Joseph Farah posted a column highlighting the incident which received scant coverage in the national media.

“Most Americans didn’t see this picture,” wrote Farah. “I’m quite sure they would have if the Supreme Court justice asleep at the switch were Clarence Thomas or Antonin Scalia.

“But it was Ruth Bader Snoozeburg catching 40 winks during a Supreme Court hearing last week. And she is a darling of the U.S. media. …

“Frankly, America is safest from judicial tyranny when Snoozeburg is unconscious.”

View the full story

To see WND highlights from every calendar date, click here.

Never miss another big story. Sign up for WND’s free email news alerts right now!