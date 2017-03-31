This day in WND history: Lawyer: Death 'peaceful.' Witnesses: 'Distressing'

Felos: ‘This death … was for Terri’

March 31, 2005: While witnesses to Terri Schiavo’s final hours described the disabled woman as “gaunt,” “drawn,” “struggling,” “fighting like hell” for life and “obviously in deep distress and suffering,” the attorney who successfully secured the court order to deny her food and water spoke only of the “death process,” describing it as “calm, peaceful and gentle.”

George Felos, attorney for Terri’s estranged husband, Michael, assured a reporter at the news conference following her death: “Patients don’t starve to death by removal of artificial nutrition and hydration … .”

“Mr. Schiavo’s overriding concern here was to provide for Terri a peaceful death with dignity,” Felos said. “This death was not for the siblings and spouse and parents; this was for Terri. She has a right to die peaceably in a loving setting and with dignity.”

“He has gone through an excruciating process of the death of the wife he loves very much,” stated the attorney.

