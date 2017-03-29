This day in WND history: Mexicans 'own this continent'

Mexican protesters: ‘This is our continent, not yours!’

March 29, 2006: While politicians debated the fate of some 12 million people residing in the U.S. illegally, the Mexica Movement, one of the organizers of the mass protest in Los Angeles, already decided it is the “non-indigenous,” white, English-speaking U.S. citizens of European descent who have to leave what they call “our continent.”

The pictures and captions tell the story.

“This is our continent, not yours!” exclaimed one banner.

“We are indigenous! The only owners of this continent!” said another.

“If you think I’m illegal because I’m a Mexican, learn the true history, because I’m in my homeland,” read another sign.

“One of the more negative parts of the march was when American flags were passed out to make sure the marchers were looked on as part of ‘America,'” said the group’s commentary on the L.A. rally.

