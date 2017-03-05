This day in WND history: New conservative cartoon airs

‘This Just In’: New conservative cartoon airs

March 5, 2004: A television producer tired of seeing conservatives portrayed as zealots and “boobs” helped create a new animated series featuring a journalist “passionate about the right-wing cause.”

“This Just In” on Spike TV featured freelance columnist Brian Newport, tabbed as a Matt Drudge-like figure who “says what everybody’s thinking” with “no filter.”

The cartoon character notably won an award for a column titled “If Ann Coulter is a man, then I don’t want to be straight!”

“The only people who think this guy is a boob are the people who are boobs on the other side of the equation,” said head writer Steve Marmel.

