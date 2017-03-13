This day in WND history: Police whistleblower asserts cops 'murdered' mom

Police whistleblower asserts cops ‘murdered’ mom

March 13, 2016: A letter from a U.S. Capitol Police officer contained a series of bombshell revelations in the case of Miriam Carey, the unarmed, black, single mother who, with her one-year-old daughter in tow, was chased and gunned down by federal agents in the heart of the nation’s capital, after apparently doing nothing more than making a wrong turn at the White House.

The letter revealed:

Capitol Police officers believe Carey was murdered.

Officers on the scene were made to change their statements.

Officers had never seen an investigation handled in that fashion.

Officers expected the government to stonewall inquiries into the case.

The Capitol Police chief and assistant chief were so uncomfortable with the case that the former considered resigning and the latter actually did.

The letter was sent anonymously in a U.S. Capitol Police envelope to Carey family attorney Eric Sanders, who then provided it to WND. The attorney, a former New York Police Department officer himself, said the author of the letter is definitely a Capitol Police officer speaking on behalf of other such officers who “know inside details only an employee would know.”

The letter substantiated much of WND’s reporting and contradicted much of the official version of events, including the contention there was insufficient evidence to bring criminal charges against officers for Carey’s death.

View the full story

‘Chef’ quits ‘South Park’ over Scientology

March 13, 2006: Outspoken Scientologist Isaac Hayes, an Oscar-winning singer heard by millions in recent years as the “Chef” character on “South Park,” quit the cartoon four months after an episode spoofing Scientology.

“There is a place in this world for satire, but there is a time when satire ends and intolerance and bigotry towards religious beliefs of others begins,” the 63-year-old soul singer said. “Religious beliefs are sacred to people, and at all times should be respected and honored.”

“South Park” co-creator Matt Stone responded sharply, saying, “This is 100 percent having to do with his faith of Scientology. … He has no problem – and he’s cashed plenty of checks – with our show making fun of Christians.”

He said he and co-creator Trey Parker “never heard a peep out of Isaac in any way until we did Scientology. He wants a different standard for religions other than his own, and to me, that is where intolerance and bigotry begin.”

View the full story

To see WND highlights from every calendar date, click here.

Never miss another big story. Sign up for WND’s free email news alerts right now!