This day in WND history: Porn star says GOP drunks hit on her

Porn star says GOP drunks hit on her

March 17, 2006: Triple-X porn star – and former novelty candidate for California governor – Mary Carey complained that she was snubbed by Republican women at the GOP’s annual United to Victory dinner but said “the guys in the National Republican Congressional Committee are very, very nice.”

“I’ve gotten hit on by lots of drunk Republicans,” she said after attending the event where President Bush spoke.

Asked by WND in 2005 about the propriety of the Republican Party collecting $5,000 from a pornographer and the example such an appearance set for the moral climate of the nation, the White House press secretary passed the question off to the committee.

When WND contacted the NRCC about the event, spokesman Carl Forti said, “They’ve paid their money. No matter what they do, the money is going to go to help elect Republicans to the House.”

Eight months after the United to Victory dinner, Democrats defeated 22 Republican incumbents and won nine open Republican-held seats, enjoying their largest gain since the 1982 election.

