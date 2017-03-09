This day in WND history: Red Cross bars 'God' from 9/11 program

Red Cross bars ‘God’ from 9/11 program

March 9, 2002: A student choral group that had performed “Heroes’ Trilogy” – an arrangement of three songs: “America the Beautiful,” “Prayer of the Children” and Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the U.S.A.” – before numerous political and religious groups, was surprised to discover the tunes’ mention of God and prayer meant they wouldn’t be allowed to sing at an event honoring Red Cross volunteers who helped at the World Trade Center after the Sept. 11 attacks.

First Act’s rendition of “Declaration,” a song that includes the opening lines from the Declaration of Independence, was also deemed inappropriate by a representative of the American Red Cross in Orange County, who called the Declaration “a political document that … may offend” some.

“We need to remain a neutral organization,” Lynn Howse, the group’s public affairs director, told Fox News.

View the full story

To see WND highlights from every calendar date, click here.

Never miss another big story. Sign up for WND’s free email news alerts right now!