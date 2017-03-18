This day in WND history: Saddam, son given 48 hours to get out of dodge

Saddam, son given 48 hours to get out of dodge

March 18, 2003: On the eve of the U.S. invasion of Iraq, Saddam Hussein and his sons received a 48-hour notice from President Bush to leave Iraq or face “military conflict, commenced at a time of our choosing.”

“Peaceful efforts to disarm the Iraq regime have failed again and again, because we are not dealing with peaceful men,” Bush said.

An unmoved Saddam accused “pathetic” Bush of attempting “to achieve his evil targets without a fight through that declaration” and son Odai called Bush “unstable” and challenged him to “give up power in America with his family.”

Alas, bravado has its limits. Within three days the U.S. invasion began and within four months Odai and Qusai Hussein were dead.

By the end of 2006, Saddam had been captured, tried and hanged.

