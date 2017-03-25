This day in WND history: 'Satanic' art in Catholic Church exposed

‘Satanic’ art in Catholic Church exposed

March 25, 2006: Devout followers of the Catholic Church made a soul-searching documentary called “Rape of the Soul” that suggests the sex-abuse scandal that plagued the priesthood was rooted in the Church’s prolonged exposure to sexual and satanic images that had been incorporated into its religious art.

“The deeper I dug, the more I discovered, not just in regard to contemporary art, but works dating back more than 500 years, from some well-known and respected artists. Sex and horror is the fuel that promotes the scandalous behavior in the Church. This is the answer why, and Church leaders don’t have to look very far, because the problem is coming from within the Church itself,” said Michael A. Calace, an Italian director, actor, writer and producer.

“Artists from DaVinci to Botticelli have embedded subliminal images into their art for centuries,” said Calace. “In this case we found penises on crucifixes, anarchy symbols, swastikas, demonic faces and in modern works even the word ‘sex’ encrypted into the images. The works in question include modern artists’ work currently on the covers of missalettes and hymnals that at this very moment sit in the pews of churches throughout the U.S. and on children’s religious teaching aids.”

Calace said, “‘Rape of the Soul’ was created to heal the many that have suffered from these uninvited violations.”

