This day in WND history: Terri Schiavo doctor a right-to-death activist

Terri Schiavo doctor a right-to-death activist

March 23, 2005: Terri Schiavo never had a chance, and the neurologist her husband Michael chose to evaluate her prospects for recovery was one of the best examples of that.

Dr. Ronald Cranford was a member of the board of directors of the Choice in Dying Society, which promotes doctor-assisted suicide and euthanasia. He was also a featured speaker at the 1992 national conference of the Hemlock Society. The group has changed its name to End of Life Choices.

In 1997, Cranford wrote an opinion piece in the Minneapolis Star Tribune pushing euthanasia not only for those in persistent vegetative states but for the coming boom in Alzheimer’s dementia the aging population presents.

“If we want our loved ones to live and die in dignity, we ought to think twice before suspending them in the last stage of irreversible dementia,” said Cranford. “At it is, it seems that we’re not thinking at all.”

View the full story

To see WND highlights from every calendar date, click here.

Never miss another big story. Sign up for WND’s free email news alerts right now!