This day in WND history: Top terrorist sighting raises no FBI interest

Top terrorist sighting raises no FBI interest

March 2, 2006: Anyone wondering what the FBI would have done if it had known ahead of time of the plot to fly planes into buildings in the U.S. by Mohamed Atta and his 18 fellow terrorists may need look no further than what they did when two Americans reported the possible sighting of the al-Qaida operative identified as “the next Mohamed Atta” – Adnan el-Shukrijumah – in California.

The eyewitnesses, a husband and wife who wished to remain anonymous for security reasons, said they encountered el-Shukrijumah and other potential al-Qaida operatives, including Aafia Siddiqui, in a small car near Lake Isabella in Kern County Sept. 7, 2005. They described him as small (approximately 5’4″), thin (about 130 pounds), and clean-shaven with a prominent nose, dark eyes and black hair. They noted that he appeared nervous and spoke English to his Middle Eastern companions without an accent.

Despite a $5 million reward for el-Shukrijumah – and a license plate number copied by the couple – the Kern County sheriff, the FBI and Sen. Arlen Specter’s office did not respond to the reported sighting.

