This day in WND history: Town bans yellow ribbons

Town bans yellow ribbons

March 28, 2003: WND reported how the Fieldsboro, N.J., borough council, made up of all Democrats, unanimously voted to ban commemorative yellow ribbons from public property, causing a huge uproar with residents looking to honor U.S. troops fighting in Iraq.

“I’m shocked and outraged,” said resident Diane Johnson. “I can’t believe the mayor would force me to take down ribbons put there in honor of American troops, fighting for our freedom in Iraq.”

Johnson got a mayoral directive delivered by a township maintenance man: “Take down the ribbons, or I’ll do it for you.”

Mayor Edward “Buddy” Tyler defended his decision.

“Where would you draw a line if you started allowing the use of public property to exhibit whatever cause anyone wanted?” Tyler said. “Suppose someone wants to tie pink ribbons, or black flags, or a Confederate flag or a Nazi flag on public property? We certainly recommend that people should exhibit their support. Just do it on your own property, not on borough property.”

