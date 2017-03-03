CELEBRATING 20 YEARS OF WND
This day in WND history: TSA hires murderers, rapists, thieves
TSA hires murderers, rapists, thieves
March 3, 2013: In a shocking expose, WND revealed the TSA screeners patting Americans down and combing through their belongings don’t have federal law-enforcement training, may earn about as much as a McDonald’s shift manager and are not required to possess a high-school diploma or GED.
In fact, TSA even hired agents who’ve been arrested for crimes such as theft, accepting bribes, aggravated felonious sexual assault, assault, trafficking child pornography, drug trafficking, drunken driving, impersonating a federal officer and even murder.
The most common offenses in included theft of money and laptops and trafficking child pornography.
One agent allegedly wore his uniform and displayed a badge before sexually assaulting a woman before fleeing on foot. Another TSA agent was arrested for kidnapping a woman and sexually assaulting her. At least four of the agents in the report were arrested for sexually assaulting young girls.
One agent wore her uniform while she sold heroin near a local elementary school.
Two agents were arrested for illegally carrying guns into airports.
TSA screeners also made headlines when they were accused of traumatizing a disabled toddler in a wheelchair. TSA reportedly banished a 56-year-old rape victim from an airport for refusing a pat down.
A TSA agent – who was arrested twice for stealing – remained on the job. TSA agents had been caught stealing iPads, iPods, iPhones and headphones.
One TSA screener was even arrested for allegedly beating his 75-year-old mother.
Another agent was arrested for attacking a pilot with hot coffee after the pilot asked the agent to stop swearing in front of travelers.
Wronged churches assert rights
March 3, 2000: On the eve of California’s historic vote declaring “Only marriage between a man and a woman is valid or recognized in California,” an employee of the San Luis Obispo County Tax Assessor’s Office told several churches pro-Proposition 22 signs displayed on their property legally must come down.
“We all feel like a school teacher who can’t talk about God,” said Joe Bubar, pastor of Grace Bible Church.
But that was before Brad Dacus of the Pacific Justice Institute got involved.
“The intimidation has gone too far,” said Dacus. “The Internal Revenue Code states that churches are not forbidden to participate in propositions, provided that less than five percent of their total financial and labor resources go into the process.”
Confronted with the IRS ruling by WND, a spokeswoman for the assessor’s office expressed second thoughts: “Well, if he’s quoting the law … look, we’re not going to be auditing churches.”
