This day in WND history: TSA hires murderers, rapists, thieves

TSA hires murderers, rapists, thieves

March 3, 2013: In a shocking expose, WND revealed the TSA screeners patting Americans down and combing through their belongings don’t have federal law-enforcement training, may earn about as much as a McDonald’s shift manager and are not required to possess a high-school diploma or GED.

In fact, TSA even hired agents who’ve been arrested for crimes such as theft, accepting bribes, aggravated felonious sexual assault, assault, trafficking child pornography, drug trafficking, drunken driving, impersonating a federal officer and even murder.

The most common offenses in included theft of money and laptops and trafficking child pornography.

One agent allegedly wore his uniform and displayed a badge before sexually assaulting a woman before fleeing on foot. Another TSA agent was arrested for kidnapping a woman and sexually assaulting her. At least four of the agents in the report were arrested for sexually assaulting young girls.