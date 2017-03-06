This day in WND history: U.N. 'explodes' American kids

U.N. ‘explodes’ American kids

March 6, 2005: WND documented how a U.N. campaign was apparently too explosive for American TV, depicting young girls being blown apart on a soccer field.

The 60-second PSA titled “Kickoff” showed a match in progress before a buried mine on the playing field is detonated.

The explosion appears to kill and injure some girls, sparking panic and chaos among parents and other children. Shrieks of horror are heard through much of the spot, and a father is shown cradling his daughter’s lifeless body, moments after celebrating a goal she had scored.

It closes with a tag line reading: “If there were landmines here, would you stand for them anywhere? Help the U.N. eradicate landmines everywhere.”

“I think it could be pretty upsetting to a child who plays soccer,” Valeri Staab of KGO-TV in San Francisco said. “It’s about the fears [of terrorism] children have today that they didn’t have 10 years ago.”

