This day in WND history: Yankee bin-Doodle Dandy

Yankee bin-Doodle Dandy?

March 8, 2003: Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio, was trying to get herself out of hot water on this day in 2003 after making an analogy between Osama bin Laden and those who fought and won America’s independence.

“One could say that Osama bin Laden and these non-nation-state fighters with religious purpose are very similar to those kind of atypical revolutionaries that helped to cast off the British crown,” Kaptur told the Toledo Blade.

Outrage from Republican politicos and Blade readers followed and Kaptur was forced to explain herself: “Terrorism in the name of revolution is not acceptable. Ever,” she said. “My comments were intended to point out that what faces us is a rising revolution being felt across repressive regimes of the Arab and Islamic world. The American people understand the power of revolution. It is in that context that I referred to the American Revolution.”

Jack Spencer, a policy analyst with the Heritage Foundation, didn’t buy it. “Clearly she is misguided,” he said, “when there are so many wonderful analogies to bin Laden you can make, like Hitler or Stalin.”

