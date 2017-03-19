Time to call out Republicans' biggest lie on Obamacare

(THE DAILY BEAST)

By Joy-Ann Reid

“Obamacare is imploding” has become the Republicans’ Big Lie; a lie that doesn’t get nearly the disrespect it deserves. Every day, on cable and broadcast news, and in press conferences, Republicans look into the camera and claim that Obamacare is imploding, collapsing, and death spiraling; frequently to either non-responses or the obligatory “uh-huh” in reply. It’s quite a concession on the part of members of the media; allowing Republicans to recast their greatest obsession—repealing Obamacare—as an emergency rescue operation, or even an “act of mercy.”

Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan has repeated The Big Lie over and over again; in media interviews, in his goofy PowerPoint presentation (see, the blue part of the chart are the people with healthcare … the red part are the deadbeats we’re going to toss into the E.R. in order to save the blue people money on their taxes…), and on the House floor.

Donald Trump uses The Big Lie too, in his never-ending campaign rallies and when he does the odd “lyin’ media” interview, mostly on Fox News.

His shouty spokesman, Sean Spicer, deploys The Big Lie in his daily “press briefings” to explain why 24 million people have got to be “freed” from the tyranny of insurance cards.

Tom Price, Trump’s health secretary, and Mick Mulvaney, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, throw out the Big Lie every time they talk about the “three-part repeal and replace” plan Ryan says he cooked up with their help (he called them “the Trump people” in an interview with a skeptical Laura Ingraham on her radio show this week.)

But “Obamacare is imploding” is what you might call in the queenly parlance a damned lie.