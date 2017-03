(LIFEZETTE) Conservative media pundit Tomi Lahren was suspended from TheBlaze Monday following massive fallout over pro-choice comments she made during an appearance on “The View” Friday night.

“Tomi’s show will not be in production this week,” Leon Wolf, managing editor of TheBlaze, told CNN Monday.

“When I think ‘faith, family, freedom’ I also think ‘cravenly selling out pro-lifers as hypocrites to the liberals on The View,’ @TomiLahren”

Lahren ignited a firestorm of controversy Friday by seeming to totally reverse her previous public position on abortion.