(Washington Examiner) “From the state house down to the courthouse, it’s just been unbelievable,” said West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, reflecting on his party’s electoral losses over the past decade.

In a Washington Post podcast published Tuesday morning, Manchin offered a grave assessment of the party’s future.

“If you can’t win in red states that used to be blue, something’s wrong,” he said. “You’re never going to be in the majority again.”