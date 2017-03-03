Tough-guy actor Robert Davi: Globalists fear Trump 'threat'

WASHINGTON – Actor Robert Davi says top Democrats and the liberal media are repeatedly making unsubstantiated accusations against President Trump to “erode the foundation” of Trump’s agenda.

“When LBJ was running for Senate, he told his campaign manager to have the media, have the press, ask his opponent about his pedophilia. And the campaign manager said, ‘Mr. Johnson, that’s not true. I can’t do that.’ He goes, ‘I know it’s not true. I just want to see him deny it,'” Davi told WND at the recent 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference. “It’s blatant disrespect to our democracy.

“The left-wing, is agitprop – it’s ‘Rules for Radicals,'” he said, citing the book by radical activist Saul Alinsky, about whom Hillary Clinton wrote a 92-page thesis as a senior at Wellesley College in 1969.

In the thesis, which the college suppressed from 1993 to 2001 at the request of the Clintons, Hillary Clinton “endorsed Mr. Alinsky’s central critique of government antipoverty programs – that they tended to be too top-down and removed from the wishes of individuals,” according to the New York Times.

Davi, a 63-year-old Queens native who is best known for roles in “The Goonies,” “Showgirls” and “License to Kill,” argued that leftists are intent on implementing a Marxist agenda that is antithetical to Trump’s platform.

“It comes back from the socialist Marxist agenda. If you read David Horowitz’s book ‘The Art of Political War,’ it shows you exactly how that’s used, how agitprop is used. And that’s what is being done today to kind of erode the foundation of the Trump agenda, because it’s a threat to the globalist and the GOP elite and the progressive left movement,” Davi said.

He said of the people attending CPAC meetings, “So that’s why we are here, to protect that movement in America – that Donald Trump has set for America that we voted him in for.”

He and thousands of conservatives from around the nation converged at CPAC, Davi said, “to protect the Constitution of the United States and the trajectory of how our nation is going to be and the agenda that everyone voted him in for.”

