(Christian Science Monitor) An Ohio community is seeking to wage a battle against the national opioid epidemic by bringing charges against people who survive a drug overdose.

Washington Court House, a town seated about halfway between the larger cities of Columbus and Cincinnati, rolled out the new strategy last month. Police who revive someone using naloxone, a drug designed to block the effects of opioids, are instructed to cite the survivor with “inducing panic.”

The offense is a misdemeanor, and can result in a $1,000 fine and up to 180 days in jail.