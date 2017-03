(WASHINGTON TIMES) President Trump on Friday supported his former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s request for immunity in exchange for testifying before the FBI and Congress into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign.

“Mike Flynn should ask for immunity in that this is a witch hunt (excuse for big election loss), by media & Dems, of historic proportion!” Mr. Trumptweeted.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Mr. Flynn is seeking immunity and that his lawyer, Robert Kelner, says he “has a story to tell.”