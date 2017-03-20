Comey to face lawmakers on 'wiretap' claims

(FOX NEWS) Just hours before FBI Director James Comey is set to testify to Congress about alleged Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election, President Trump on Monday morning again vociferously denied that he or his campaign had any involvement with Kremlin operatives in the run-up to the Nov. 8 vote.

Trump referenced recent statements made by former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper — an Obama administration pick — to back up his denial of any wrongdoing during his upset win over Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

“James Clapper and others stated that there is no evidence Potus colluded with Russia. This story is FAKE NEWS and everyone knows it!” Trump tweeted.