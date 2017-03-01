Trump effect: Nearly 7-in-10 say speech boosted optimism

Call it the Trump Factor, but nearly 70 percent of Americans tuning in to President Donald Trump’s first speech to the joint session of Congress said they felt better about the direction the country was moving, after listening to his plans, platforms, policies and rhetoric.

That’s according to a poll taken by CNN/ORC in the hours following the speech.

Roughly seven-in-10 who watched the speech said his proposals would likely move America in the right direction. Another two-thirds agreed Trump’s priorities, as outlined during the Tuesday night address to the nation, were the proper ones for the country.

And overall, seven-in-10, or 70 percent, of survey participants said they just felt more optimistic about the country, post-Trump speech, than they did before.

Watch President Trump’s entire speech to a joint session of Congress:

CNN clarified that those who normally watch a political speech already tend to favor the political speaker – but the poll did not rate whether participants favored Trump, however.

On specific matters, Trump rated the highest on his proposals for the national economy. Seventy-two percent of respondents said he was headed in the right direction when it comes to his plans to foster job growth, spark better trade treaties, and help bolster the U.S. economy with sound government and regulatory policy.

Nearly as many respondents, 70 percent of them, said they favored Trump’s policies regarding counter-terrorism, as well.

And on taxes? Sixty-four percent sided with him.

Trump also called for a “merit-based system” for immigration, rather than relying on lower-skilled immigrants.

“I believe that real and positive immigration reform is possible, as long as we focus on the following goals: to improve jobs and wages for Americans, to strengthen our nation’s security and to restore respect for our laws,” Trump told lawmakers. “If we are guided by the well-being of American citizens then I believe Republicans and Democrats can work together to achieve an outcome that has eluded our country for decades.”

For that, 62 percent of poll respondents favored his plans.

Trump scored high on his planned Obamacare overhaul, as well, winning the hearts and minds of about 62 percent of CNN/ORC poll takers.

“While the 57 percent who said they had a very positive reaction to Trump’s speech outpaces the marks received by his predecessor for any of his recent State of the Union addresses, they fell below the reviews either Barack Obama or George W. Bush received for either of their initial addresses to Congress,” CNN wrote. “In 2009, 68 percent had a very positive reaction to Obama, while 66 percent gave Bush very positive reviews in 2001.”

The poll of 509 Americans was conducted Tuesday, the second of two parts. First, the participants were interviewed as part of a random national sample, Feb. 24 through Feb. 27. Then, 509 were contacted again, after the speech, to give their reactions and responses.