Trump EPA appointee quits, says employees undermining president

(The Hill) A member of the temporary political team leading the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the Trump administration is resigning.

David Schnare, an outspoken climate change doubter who was a frequent adversary of the EPA during the Obama administration, told colleagues in a Wednesday email that he has “been honored to have had the opportunity to serve the Trump administration, but I have completed as much as I am able.”

He told The Hill on Thursday that a number of factors led to his resignation, including that some agency employees want to undermine President Trump’s agenda.