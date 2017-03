(USA TODAY) WASHINGTON — President Trump escalated his feud with The New York Times on Thursday by suggesting possible changes in libel laws.

“The failing @nytimes has disgraced the media world. Gotten me wrong for two solid years. Change libel laws?” the president said on Twitter.

Trump, who has long complained about all manner of media coverage, ignited the latest battle with a tweet this week falsely saying the Times had apologized for its coverage of last year’s presidential election.