Trump hires Rudy Giuliani's son for White House

(POLITICO) — A Giuliani is finally joining the Trump administration.

President Donald Trump has brought on Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, to work in the Office of Public Liaison and Intergovernmental Affairs, two sources familiar with the hire told POLITICO.

In his new post, Andrew Giuliani, who once dreamed of becoming a professional golfer, helped organize the Patriots’ upcoming visit to the White House after their come-from-behind Super Bowl victory, and also assisted First Lady Melania Trump’s staff during Trump’s speech before a joint session of Congress last week. The younger Giuliani has known the Trump family for years.