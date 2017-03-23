Trump: 'I'm president and you're not'

(London Daily Mail) President Donald Trump sat down with Time magazine for a combative back-and-forth over his credibility, where he taunted his detractors by pointing out one single fact.

‘Hey look, in the mean time, I guess, I can’t be doing so badly, because I’m president, and you’re not. You know,’ Trump told Time’s Washington bureau chief Michael Scherer. ‘Say hello to everybody OK?’

This remark, which Trump seemed to direct at all his critics in the media, came after the president and Scherer volleyed over Trump’s still-disputed wire-tapping claim and other statements the president has made, in which the facts can’t quite back him up.