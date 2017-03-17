Trump says Obamacare 'is dead'

(CNBC) Obamacare is “dead,” “dead,” “dead,” President Donald Trump said repeatedly Friday morning as he promised “to take care of people at all levels” with a controversial Republican plan to replace the health-care law.

Trump also bragged about flipping a number of conservative Republican lawmakers from “no” votes on that plan to “yes” votes after meeting with a group of them at the White House.

And he said that the “fantastic” GOP plan pending in the House of Representatives will lead to “bidding by insurance companies like you’ve never seen before,” and new designs for health plans that “nobody’s even thought of … to take care of people.”