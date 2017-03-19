Trump supporters 'terrorized' out of business

(DNAINFO) — NORTH CENTER — Suzzanne Monk was one of the 2 million Illinois residents who voted for Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election — and she says that choice is costing her her neighborhood business.

In a letter to the editor that appeared Friday in Crain’s Chicago Business, Monk, who owns Worlds of Music in North Center with her husband Alexander Duvel, wrote that she has been subjected to steady bullying since the couple’s personal politics became public knowledge.

The letter reads, in part: “Chicago, you have always been a Democrat-run town, but this year you have become a one-party city terrorizing anyone not in your party for their beliefs…. We will close at the end of April, because we are no longer willing to subject our staff, our customers, our neighbors and ourselves to the daily risk…. We have to leave. In the end, it wasn’t the high taxes, constant road construction or high crime. It wasn’t the unchecked gang violence or political cronyism. In the end, we have to leave because of the hate you are willing to tolerate…. You have a Trump-sized chip on that big shoulder, and it has turned you into a city of fear, hate and division. A city that encourages political bullying.”