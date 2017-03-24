Trump to tap general to lead Secret Service

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) The Secret Service is bracing for the impending appointment of a new director with a senior military rank, the first time an agency chief would come from outside the service in modern history.

Agents and officers are expecting Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, a retired Marine general and former head of U.S. Central Command, to tap another general to head the Secret Service and help reform the agency and impose more rigorous and even-handed discipline, according to two knowledgeable sources.

President Trump’s appointment of a general to the top Secret Service post, at the behest of Kelly, is expected to take place soon – with employees anticipating an announcement some time in the next week. Former Director Joseph Clancy retired from the agency for a second time March 3, and acting director William Callahan has taken on the top leadership role over the last three weeks in his absence.